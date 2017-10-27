Does It Really Do That? Angry Mama

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The microwave is home to grease splatters, melted goo of various varieties, and crusty, caked-on bits of, well, whatever.

All that claims to be no match for Angry Mama when she reaches her boiling point.

The product claims to be a fast, easy and all-natural way to get your microwave sparkling clean.

But does it really do that?

We took Angry Mama to Hoov’s Hot Dog Shop in Clairton.

While their specialty is pretty obvious, their menu has plenty of other delicious items that can be kind of sloppy when heated.

Owner Maddie Hoover says by the end of the day, the inside of their microwaves can get pretty dirty.

“We heat it constantly and I bought an extra back-up because we use it so much,” says Hoover.

To get their microwaves clean, she normally heats a bowl of vinegar inside and uses old-fashioned elbow grease.

So she thinks Angry Mama could be a helpful tool.

According to the infomercial, the secret is the specially-designed head that pressurizes and allows concentrated cleaning steam to escape, melting away crud and grime in no time.

To get started, we asked Maddie to get things caked on, covering all sides of the microwave.

We ordered four Angry Mama products online for $3.21 each, but when the package arrived we received only one.

When we contacted the seller, they refunded us for the other three.

The package also didn’t include instructions.

So, we watched the infomercial to find out how it worked.

We learned we needed to fill Angry Mama with water and white vinegar, but it didn’t tell us how long to microwave it.

So we then turned to Google and found instructions telling us to microwave it for seven minutes, in order to build up steam.

Now we were all set.

However, because the microwaves at Hoov’s are restaurant grade and higher power, Maddie thought just five minutes would do the trick.

But after five minutes, nothing happened.

So we tried again, this time leaving Angry Mama in for the full seven minutes.

This time, she was steaming mad and Maddie got to work wiping out the microwave.

The greasy door, back wall and roof of the microwave easily wiped clean, but the bottom was still messy.

So, we decided to give it a third test, but this time we filled Angry Mama with only vinegar.

After another seven minutes, the bottom finally came nearly clean, however there were still a few stuck-on spots.

According to Maddie, Angry Mama does really do that, but she says, “It’d be just as easy to do it in a bowl, but it’s cute.”