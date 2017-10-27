TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy

Ford Fusion Steering Wheels Can Come Loose; U.S. Opens Probe

Filed Under: Ford, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. is investigating complaints that steering wheels can come loose on some Ford Fusion sedans.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says one driver complained that the wheel completely detached from the steering column.

The probe revealed Friday covers about 841,000 midsize sedans from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

Two other people reported that the bolt attaching the wheel to the steering column came loose while driving and had to be retightened at a repair shop. The agency doesn’t have any reports of crashes or injuries.

Investigators will determine how often the problem happens, how many vehicles are affected and will assess safety consequences of the problem. No recall has been issued.

A message was left early Friday for a Ford spokeswoman.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch