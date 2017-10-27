Furry Tails: Hester, Rainey & Kaya Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Hester

Animal Friends

Hester is a shy but sweet kitty! She loves treats and relaxing with her humans. She’s been at the shelter far too long and would really love to find a forever family! Could she fit into your home?

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Hester is a handsome grey tabby who was admitted to Animal Friends when her owner could no longer care for her. She was scared at first, but she’s become a social kitty after being given love and patience. Hester loves treats and responds well to being petted and held. She would do best in a home that understands her initial fear of new things, but otherwise is a great cat! Talk to an Adoption Counselor today about meeting this good-looking tabby! Someone loves Hester so much, they’ve underwritten her adoption. So, she’s truly priceless!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Rainey

Orphans of the Storm

Rainey is a bit of a shy kitty, but she’s a real sweetheart once she gets to know you. She had a bit of a tough start, so she’s looking for a kind and patient forever family.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Rainey! I had a very rough life before coming to Orphans of the Storm. When I first arrived, I hid in the cat loft. Finally, I got my nerve up and ventured out of my safe place to join the rest of the fine felines in the cat room. I know it will be a special person who adopts me: I am shy when I first meet you, and my face looks a little funny. People also prefer kittens. But I will make someone a wonderful addition to their family! For more info or to meet Rainey, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Rainey, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Kaya

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Cute little Kaya is a ball of energy! She might be an older pup, but she’s still full of spunk, and she’s looking for a loving forever home.

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Kaya is a 9-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix that was, unfortunately, abandoned. This caused her to end up in our care. For an older girl, Kaya is still energetic, and if you meet her, it’s hard to believe that she is as old as she is. She loves to be around people and go on her daily walks. Kaya would enjoy very much to not spend any more time in the kennel than she has to. Consider adopting this sweet girl!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

