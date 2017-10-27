WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Officials Warn About Marijuana Candy Ahead Of Halloween

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Officials in New Jersey are issuing a warning about marijuana candy ahead of Halloween.

It usually looks like gummy or fruit candy.

Officials posted warnings on Facebook.

Officials say there’s a significant presence of the candy and other edible forms of marijuana in New Jersey and nearby states.

Officials want parents to check their kids’ Halloween candy for unusual packaging, like plastic bags.

They also say that many marijuana edibles have an odor similar to a marijuana plant.

