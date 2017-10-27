New Roller Coaster Under Consideration To Replace Kennywood’s Log Jammer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the always popular Log Jammer was shut down this year, Kennywood Park was mum on what might replace the iconic ride.

But KDKA-TV has learned that a new roller coaster is under serious consideration.

“People always like to see new roller coasters, and there are a lot of enthusiasts around the country that travel to see that,” West Mifflin borough manager Brian Kamauf told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Friday. “It might be time for Kennywood to do that.”

An architectural sketch obtained by the website Screamscape shows a striking roller coaster to be built just below the Log Jammer, constructed on part of the 139 acres that runs off the hillside that Kennywood purchased from the Union Railroad a few years ago.

“Everything I have heard indicates that a coaster has definitely been in the planning stages,” says Lance Hart, founder of Screamscape, a website devoted to theme parks.

There’s speculation that Kennywood is interested in building North America’s largest wooden roller coaster, something that would clearly attract enthusiasts from all over.

“It looks like it’s on the larger size of things,” adds Hart.

No one from Kennywood would appear on camera, but a spokesman did confirm that they had discussions with West Mifflin officials about a possible new roller coaster.

West Mifflin says, so far, nothing formal has been submitted to them.

“Something like that would require a little more in-depth planning and would go to our planning commission,” says Kamauf.

Kamauf says Kennywood has made no formal presentation yet.

“At this point, we have not received anything for any new rides at Kennywood,” he said.

Kennywood says that while a roller coaster is one option, no final decisions have been made, nor do they anticipate at the moment any new rides opening in 2018.

Bottom line: if a new coaster comes to Kennywood, particularly one as complex as this, coaster aficionados will have to wait until 2019.