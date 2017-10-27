Mt. Pleasant Residents Say ‘No Bag, No Problem’ To Out-Of-Town Trick-Or-Treaters

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MT. PLEASANT (KDKA) — Mt. Pleasant’s plan to crack down on candy opportunists this Halloween is being met with protests.

The borough this year distributed special bags so people would know which trick-or-treaters were from the area and which were coming from other communities.

Some homeowners say the plan is embarrasing and have even posted signs saying all trick-or-treaters are welcome.

Valerie Tressler takes great pride in telling folks, when it comes to Mt. Pleasant, she’s “the bag lady.” Her house is decorated with traditional trick-or-treat bags, pillow cases and plastic bags along with a sign that reads, “All trick-or-treat bags matter.”

It’s a visual protest to the borough and township’s recent decision to dissuade kids from other communities from coming in to Mt. Pleasant to trick-or-treat by issuing special bags to residents’ children.

“In the past, we’ve had people coming in in van-loads,” Mt. Pleasant Borough Mayor Jerry Lucia said.

Some residents say the influx of out-of-town trick-or-treaters has left them, in some cases, without candy for local kids. The idea of the special bags is residents can pick and choose who gets candy.

A sign on Martin Majercak Jr.’s house says, “No bag, no problem.” He, too, is a proponent of the candy-without-borders concept.

“I can’t see anyone doing that,” he said. “I don’t know why they would even think about it.”

Both Majercak and Tressler say there’s no reason to worry about buying more candy for more kids. If worst comes to worst, Tressler says there is this time-honored trick-or-treat tradition: “You run out, turn [your light] off, see you next year.”

The special bags have sparked a lot of talk, but it must be pointed out — no trick-or-treat task force will be on the street enforcing this.

When the idea was first announced, Lucia said, “If they see the person doesn’t have a bag and they weren’t registered, then they can use their discretion.”