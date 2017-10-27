WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy

Cash-Poor Pennsylvania Gets $1.8B Loan To Pay Bills On Time

Filed Under: Budget, Joe Torsella

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The cash-strapped Pennsylvania state government is getting another loan to pay its bills on time.

Pennsylvania state Treasurer Joe Torsella said Friday he’s authorizing a $1.8 billion credit line that must be paid back by April 2.

It comes as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers are patching up a deficit, primarily by borrowing, tapping off-budget programs and expanding casino gambling.

Since the recession, the Treasury Department has reliably bailed out Pennsylvania’s deficit-ridden finances when tax collections are slow. Torsella, a Democrat, extended two smaller credit lines this year.

Hours earlier, Wolf signed legislation directing about $650 million to Penn State, Pitt, Temple, Lincoln and the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school. The aid had been promised, but held up by the House in a budget stalemate until this week.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch