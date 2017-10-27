From ‘It’ To Hef To JuJu’s Stolen Bike: Great Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Halloween is next week, so if you’re still trying to think up a costume idea, it’s time to put on your thinking cap. But one Pittsburgh costume shop has some great ideas.

The folks at Costume World in the Strip District say it’s no contest.

“The big horror movie ‘It’ that just came out is for sure the big Halloween costume everyone wants. The ‘It’ mask, he hair,” says Sarah McClung, a makeup artist at Costume World.

After Pennywise, Costume World says there’s another big favorite.

“Hugh Hefner,” McClung said. “I have probably sold out of every single Playboy bunny Hugh Hefner robe.”

And, for the little kids, there are plenty of good ideas.

“A lot of ‘Ninja Turtles,’ and ninjas, and, like, not too scary costumes,” McClung said.

But if you’re looking for something uniquely Pittsburgh, the Penguins tweeted this one – back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Hockey Halloween done right. 🏆🏆 Awesome costumes, Brian and Kelly! Thanks for sharing. pic.twitter.com/CAgf9Rgu3M — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 23, 2017

There are lots of pictures online of people in their best pierogi attire.

There’s there great idea from last year, the “Liberty Bridge fire,” complete with a construction worker, and plenty of smoke.

So if you’re still struggling for an idea, may we offer a few suggestions?

You can always dress as your best impersonation of the Log Jammer, rest in peace old Kennywood friend. Or how about JuJu’s stolen bike, it was a “Ghost” after all.

And if you don’t mind running the risk of being kicked out of the party, you could always go as Anthony Bourdain.

For more ideas, here are the top five costumes for 2017.