Police Capture Suspect In Rape And Murder Of 13-Month-Old Girl

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A manhunt in the Pittsburgh area for the man suspected of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl ended early Friday morning.

Conneaut Police announced on their Facebook page that Joshua Gurto, 37, was apprehended in Pennsylvania and said details surrounding his arrest would be forthcoming.

KDKA-TV learned Thursday that state police were searching for Gurto in the North Hills of Pittsburgh.

He was spotted at a Sheetz on Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was later seen walking north on Red Mud Hollow Road, which runs parallel to I-79.

Police were searching the woods along I-79 Thursday, where neighbors believe Gurto had been camping out.

Gurto was wanted in the aggravated murder and rape of 13-month-old Serreniti JazzLynn-Sky Sutley.

Police say they responded Oct. 7 to call about an unresponsive child at an apartment complex in Conneaut, roughly 70 miles northeast of Cleveland. They say the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Ashtabula County Coroner says the child had blunt-force injuries to her head and body.

Marshals say Gurto was spotted in the Erie area a week after the murder.

The U.S. Marshal’s office released an image taken Oct. 13 by a surveillance camera inside a Girard, Pennsylvania, store.

People with information regarding Gurto’s whereabouts before his capture can contact the Conneaut Police Department at 593-7440 or 593-7423 (for anonymous tips); or the U.S. Marshal’s office at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711 (tip411).

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)