TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy

Police Capture Suspect In Rape And Murder Of 13-Month-Old Girl

Filed Under: Joshua Gurto

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A manhunt in the Pittsburgh area for the man suspected of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl ended early Friday morning.

Conneaut Police announced on their Facebook page that  Joshua Gurto, 37, was apprehended in Pennsylvania and said details surrounding his arrest would be forthcoming.

KDKA-TV learned Thursday that state police were searching for Gurto in the North Hills of Pittsburgh.

He was spotted at a Sheetz on Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was later seen walking north on Red Mud Hollow Road, which runs parallel to I-79.

joshua gurto sheetz at mt nebo road Police Capture Suspect In Rape And Murder Of 13 Month Old Girl

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

Police were searching the woods along I-79 Thursday, where neighbors believe Gurto had been camping out.

 

Gurto was wanted in the aggravated murder and rape of 13-month-old Serreniti JazzLynn-Sky Sutley.

Police say they responded Oct. 7 to call about an unresponsive child at an apartment complex in Conneaut, roughly 70 miles northeast of Cleveland. They say the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Ashtabula County Coroner says the child had blunt-force injuries to her head and body.

Marshals say Gurto was spotted in the Erie area a week after the murder.

The U.S. Marshal’s office released an image taken Oct. 13 by a surveillance camera inside a Girard, Pennsylvania, store.

gurtosurveillancephoto Police Capture Suspect In Rape And Murder Of 13 Month Old Girl

Photo Credit: U.S. Marshals

People with information regarding Gurto’s whereabouts before his capture can contact the Conneaut Police Department at 593-7440 or 593-7423 (for anonymous tips); or the U.S. Marshal’s office at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711 (tip411).

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch