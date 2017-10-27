WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Cat That Interrupted Ravens-Dolphins Game Adopted By Stadium Worker

BALTIMORE (CBS) — The Thursday Night Feline that had her 15 minutes of fame when she ran onto the field during the Ravens/Dolphins game Thursday now has a new home, and a new name.

That’s according to the Ravens website, which reports that a stadium worker named Yogi, who lost his 17-year-old tabby Mrs. Prissypants about six months ago, adopted the cat and named her “Rae,” after the Ravens.

Yogi says Rae looks exactly like Mrs. Prissypants.

“I’m ecstatic to have a new addition to my family,” he said. “We’ve been looking for quite a while now and just hadn’t found the right one. This one is so loving. She’s going to be a perfect fit.”

After scampering across the field and up the Dolphins sideline at the very end of the game, Rae was scooped up by a Maryland Stadium Authority employee. She spent the night at the stadium, but will go home with Yogi today.

