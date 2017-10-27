‘The Peak Weight Was 510 Pounds’: Serious Health Diagnosis Motivates Man To Shed Weight

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many of us would like to lose a little weight, but a local man is being featured in a national magazine after losing 315 pounds.

Jonathan Coffman grew up in Steubenville but now lives in Ross Township. He says he had always been overweight.

“By the time I was in middle school, I was in the mid-300 pounds. High school, I was in the mid-400s, and I just kept gaining from there,” he said.

He was tortured by things many of us take for granted.

“Getting on an airplane,” said Coffman. “Is there going to be a seat belt extender for me? And how embarrassing is it going to be that I can’t get up and use the restroom because I can’t fit in the airplane restroom.”

But his life is very different today after losing 315 pounds. And he did it without weight-loss surgery or pills.

Coffman’s inspiring story is featured in the latest Men’s Health magazine.

“The peak weight was 510 pounds,” said Coffman. “That was the last time that I had stepped on the scale before I made the decision to go the opposite direction.

He made the decision after he was diagnosed with Chiari malformation. Part of his brain was pressing on his spinal cord. He would need surgery, and he decided he had to slim down.

He stopped late-night eating and began eating breakfast for the first time.

“If anything I was eating more food but healthier choices,” said Coffman.

He began seeing results, and it meant a lot.

“So much hope. So much excitement to get on the scale and finally see a number that was smaller than it was before,” he said.

When he got down to 300 pounds, he added exercise.

“In the beginning, it was just walking a couple miles, building myself up,” he said.

It took him two and a half years to lose the weight.

He exercises outside when he can, does pushups on the steps and now runs five miles every other day.

Coffman is determined to keep the weight off, so he and his partner Robert Kunkle continue the healthful eating. The two will be married in December.

To give an idea of what Coffman eats each day: He has Greek yogurt, hard-boiled eggs and fruit for breakfast. He might have a protein shake and veggies for lunch. And then for dinner, many times they eat out. He says he tries to make healthful choices, but he also doesn’t deprive himself. Occasionally, he orders dessert, but may not finish it.

Coffman’s story is personal, but he hopes sharing it will motivate others.

“If I can do that, then anybody can do that, and I hope that by me doing this, it inspires somebody else,” Coffman said.