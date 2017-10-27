More Than 1,000 Employees Needed At Ski Resorts For Winter Season

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain will need more than 1,000 employees for the upcoming winter season.
The three resorts are offering seasonal, part-time and full-time jobs — from ski instructors and lift operators to front desk agents, servers, bartenders and cooks.
Other available positions include room attendants, resort security and massage therapists.
Job fairs will be held at all three resorts in November:
- Seven Springs Mountain Resort — Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Laurel Mountain (Laurel Lodge) — Saturday, Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Hidden Valley Resort (Conference Center) — Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in advance at 7springs.com/employment.