WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy

More Than 1,000 Employees Needed At Ski Resorts For Winter Season

Filed Under: Hidden Valley Resort, Hiring, Job Fairs, Laurel Mountain, Seven Springs

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain will need more than 1,000 employees for the upcoming winter season.

The three resorts are offering seasonal, part-time and full-time jobs — from ski instructors and lift operators to front desk agents, servers, bartenders and cooks.

Other available positions include room attendants, resort security and massage therapists.

Job fairs will be held at all three resorts in November:

  • Seven Springs Mountain Resort — Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Laurel Mountain (Laurel Lodge) — Saturday, Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Hidden Valley Resort (Conference Center) — Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in advance at 7springs.com/employment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch