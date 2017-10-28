TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
Suspect In Attempted Homicide Shooting Surrenders After Apologizing To Witness

MONESSEN (KDKA) – An attempted homicide suspect apologized to someone who witnessed the shooting in Monessen before surrendering to police Saturday.

Police say the search for a shooting suspect ended Saturday when he surrendered to Westmoreland County Sheriffs.

Dwight Allen Moore Jr. has been charged with attempted homicide.

Members of the Westmoreland County F.A.S.T. apprehended the suspect in the Pittsburgh area on a warrant for Criminal Attempt: Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License.

According to Monessen Police, Moore is accused of firing 6 shots at another male and then getting into a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The victim was spotted by a female who was driving home from work.

The female noticed the victim had been shot and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Several witnesses reporting hearing the gunshots.

One witness observed the shooter who they were able to identify to police as Moore.

According to Sheriff Jonathan Held, Moore contacted the witness and apologized for shooting so close to their home.

Moore contacted the Westmoreland County Sheriff through a third party and agreed to peacefully surrender.

Moore was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Westmoreland County Prison.

