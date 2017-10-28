Girl, 12, Rushed To Hospital From High School Football Game

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — A 12-year-old girl was rushed to Children’s Hospital late Friday evening from a high school football game in Westmoreland County.

According to emergency dispatchers, it all happened just after 9 p.m. at the Franklin Regional High School football game. They were playing Gateway High School.

The girl was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital. There’s no word on her condition at this time.

Officials say the helicopter was already on standby nearby the game, just as a precaution.

