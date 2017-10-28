2 Facing Homicide Charges After Discovery Of Body

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
POLK, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two people are facing homicide charges after the discovery of a body at the scene of a brushfire in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The Erie Times-News reports that Franklin police said firefighters found the body after extinguishing the flames in the borough of Polk shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

The Venango County coroner identified the victim Saturday as 25-year-old Tausha Baker of Franklin. Coroner Christina Rugh said investigators identified the victim from tattoos on the body. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Police believe the victim was killed early Friday in Franklin.

Officials said a man and woman were arrested and will face criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse and evidence-tampering charges.

Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com

