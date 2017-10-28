TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Last-Minute Costume Ideas | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy | Mt. Pleasant Residents Say ‘No Bag, No Problem’ To Out-Of-Town Trick-Or-Treaters

Funeral For Ohio Police Officer Killed On Duty Set For Sunday

Filed Under: Officer Justin Leo

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Police officers from several states are expected to attend the funeral of a slain Ohio policeman.

Girard Officer Justin Leo will be remembered at his funeral Sunday at Youngstown State University.

Leo was shot last Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Girard, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

Investigators say another officer with Leo killed the suspected shooter who lived at the home.

Some streets will be closed for the procession near the Youngstown State arena where mourners will gather.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch