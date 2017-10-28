One Killed, Three Injured In Point Breeze Crash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
POINT BREEZE (KDKA) — One person was killed and three were injured in a car crash in Point Breeze on Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the 1200 block of Shady Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety says that two people had to be extricated from the vehicles.
One person was killed in the crash, and one person is in critical condition. The conditions of the other two patients are unknown.
The victims have not yet been identified.