TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Last-Minute Costume Ideas | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy | Mt. Pleasant Residents Say ‘No Bag, No Problem’ To Out-Of-Town Trick-Or-Treaters

Trump Administration Distancing Itself From Energy Company Contract

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Whitefish Energy

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is working to distance itself from the decision to award a $300 million contract to help restore Puerto Rico’s power grid to a tiny from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s hometown.

The White House says federal officials played no role in the decision to select Whitefish Energy Holdings for the contract.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Zinke had assured the president that he had nothing to do with what she described as “a state and local decision made by the Puerto Rican authorities and not the federal government.”

Whitefish Energy Holdings is headquartered in Whitefish, Montana, which has a population of about 7,200. Zinke, a former Montana congressman, knows Whitefish CEO Andy Techmanski. Zinke’s son also had a summer job at a Whitefish construction site.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch