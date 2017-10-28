School District Filing Formal Complaint, Says WPIAL ‘Indifferent’ To Alleged Racial Slurs Directed At Players

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County school district is filing a formal complaint with the WPIAL after reporting that some of its high school football players were allegedly subjected to racial slurs by an opposing team.

It was a fight against Ellwood City a month ago that has the New Kensington-Arnold School District in the limelight. The fight was allegedly the result of racial slurs directed at Valley High School players during the game.

“We were sitting in the stands and you could see the opposing team using racial slurs and spatting, not just spitting, spatting on our team. It was two minutes left into the fourth quarter, were almost done,” said parent Korina Cecchetti.

With just minutes left in the game, head coach William “Muzzy” Colosimo pulled his players out. The WPIAL wasn’t happy. Both teams were put on probation, and WPIAL officials threatened to ban Valley from competing in the playoffs unless the school suspended Colosimo.

Cecchetti presented a petition at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

With my petition and help of the community, they are going to push through to appeal everything,” Cecchetti said.

The district plants to file an appeal, over the team’s probation, with the PIAA, along with complaints against the WPIAL.

The school board voted to file complaints against the WPIAL Thursday night over what they say was indifference to racial slurs made towards the high school football team.

“Hopefully, the WPIAL will look, and will have discussions with referees and no tolerance for this behavior; otherwise, you cannot play ball,” Cecchetti said.

“During the game, my son said they were calling him names because he’s the quarterback. He brought it to the refs attention, the refs said, ‘I didn’t hear it and just play ball,’ and that’s what they did,” said parent Michael Green.

WPIAL officials said they haven’t received a formal complaint from the New Kensington-Arnold School District, but will have more to say once they do.