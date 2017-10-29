Report: Boy Accidentally Shoots Brother With Family Gun

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot his 11-year-old brother Sunday in their Summit Township home according to police.
The shooting occurred at their family’s home on Moran Road.
According to the Butler Eagle, both boys were home alone at the time of the shooting around noon.
Police say after the boys heard a noise in the basement they went to retrieve a gun and loaded it with ammunition from another room in the house.
A few minutes later, the gun went off and a bullet struck the 11-year-old boy in the leg.
The 11-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Hospital where he will undergo surgery to remove any bullet fragments.
The boy suffered no broken bones.
An investigation is currently underway.
There is currently no decision on if charges would be filed.
Trooper Jessica Clouse told the Butler Eagle, “This should serve as a life lesson and a learning lessons. Always secure your weapons within the house.”