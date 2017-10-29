HERE WE GO! Follow The Action: Steelers-Lions | Injury Report | Bryant Benched | Opponent Profile | Todd Haley Responds To Criticisms | More Steelers
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Last-Minute Costume Ideas | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy | Mt. Pleasant Residents Say ‘No Bag, No Problem’ To Out-Of-Town Trick-Or-Treaters

Report: Boy Accidentally Shoots Brother With Family Gun

Filed Under: Boy Shoots Brother, Moran Road, State Police, Summit Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot his 11-year-old brother Sunday in their Summit Township home according to police.

The shooting occurred at their family’s home on Moran Road.

According to the Butler Eagle, both boys were home alone at the time of the shooting around noon.

Police say after the boys heard a noise in the basement they went to retrieve a gun and loaded it with ammunition from another room in the house.

A few minutes later, the gun went off and a bullet struck the 11-year-old boy in the leg.

The 11-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Hospital where he will undergo surgery to remove any bullet fragments.

The boy suffered no broken bones.

An investigation is currently underway.

There is currently no decision on if charges would be filed.

Trooper Jessica Clouse told the Butler Eagle, “This should serve as a life lesson and a learning lessons. Always secure your weapons within the house.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch