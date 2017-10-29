HERE WE GO! Steelers-Lions Preview | Injury Report | Bryant Benched | Opponent Profile | Todd Haley Responds To Criticisms | More Steelers
Three Kids Killed, Six Injured In Vehicle-Buggy Crash

Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Horse and Buggy, Michigan

SHERIDAN, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say a collision between a horse-drawn buggy and a pickup truck has killed three children and critically injured six other people.

Police said the truck crashed into the rear of a buggy carrying nine people about 8:30 a.m. Sunday near the central Michigan village of Sheridan.

The Daily News in Greenville reports the crash killed a 12-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy who were riding in the buggy. The six other occupants were hospitalized in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates the two vehicles were traveling east when the truck collided with the buggy.

The driver of the pickup was not injured, and troopers say he was cooperative following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details, including the victims’ names, haven’t been released.

