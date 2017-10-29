Ohio Police Officer Killed In The Line Of Duty Laid To Rest

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) – An Ohio police officer was laid to rest Sunday on the campus of Youngstown State University.

To the mournful strains of bagpipes, the flag draped coffin carrying the body of 31-year old Girard Officer Justin Leo was brought into the Beeghley Center; immediately following the casket were Leo’s parents, David and Patty, and several other relatives.

Among those paying their final respects to Officer Leo, were a group of officers from Pittsburgh. “It’s an honor for us to be here to represent the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and honor a brother law enforcement officer who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his community,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Lance Hoyson said.

“Justin shared a quote with me that describes the way he lived his life, ‘a good life is when you ask for nothing. Do more, need less, smile often,’ and Justin did just those things,” Jenna Burris, Leo’s cousin, said.

Leo was a Girard, Ohio police officer for 5 years; he was shot and killed answering a domestic disturbance call last weekend.

“It’s at time like these that makes us wonder why we do this,” Girard Police Chief John Norman said. “This is the reason is police officers, firemen, EMTs want to make a difference in their most desperate times, people want us to be there and we want to be there.”