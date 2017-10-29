HERE WE GO! Steelers-Lions Preview | Injury Report | Bryant Benched | Opponent Profile | Todd Haley Responds To Criticisms | More Steelers
Police Trying To Identify Suspect In Theft

CRANBERRY (KDKA) — Cranberry Police are attempting to identify a woman who allegedly broke into a vehicle in Graham Park two weeks ago.

She is accused of stealing a handbag.

Immediately following the theft, she allegedly used the victim’s credit cards to make several purchases at stores in Cranberry Township and Seven Fields.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Cranberry Township Police Department at 724-766-5180 ext. 5, or email tips@cranberrytownship.org.

