Trump Unleashes New Criticism Of Russian Investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is unleashing new criticism of the investigations into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia.

Trump – in a series of tweets – is making reference to what he calls “phony Trump/Russia ‘collusion,’ which doesn’t exist.” He says Democrats are using – in his words – a “witch hunt” for “evil politics” and adds that Republicans are “fighting back like never before.”

Trump’s tweets follow a CNN report that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in the criminal investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Associated Press hasn’t confirmed the CNN report.

