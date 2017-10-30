HERE WE GO! Steelers-Lions Recap | Bryant Benched | Todd Haley Responds To Criticisms | More Steelers
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Last-Minute Costume Ideas | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy | Mt. Pleasant Residents Say ‘No Bag, No Problem’ To Out-Of-Town Trick-Or-Treaters

Health Law Sign-Ups Start, And Some See A ‘Hostile Takeover’

Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Donald Trump, Obamacare

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – It’s sign-up season for the Affordable Care Act, but the Trump administration isn’t making it easy – cutting the enrollment period in half, slashing advertising and dialing back on counselors who help consumers get through the process.

Many people already faced fewer choices and higher premiums and other out-of-pocket costs.

But President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel subsidies to insurers that lower consumer costs compounded the turmoil, pushing premiums higher.

The number of uninsured people may start rising again, eroding gains that drove the uninsured rate to a historic low.

Some are calling it a “hostile takeover.”

Sign-up season starts Wednesday and ends Dec. 15 in most states.

Administration officials say they intend to run a smooth and efficient sign-up season.

Financial help with premiums is still available.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch