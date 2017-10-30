Trick Or Treat! Restaurants Offer Freebies For Halloween

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kids aren’t the only ones who can get free treats this Halloween.

Anyone who wears a costume to a participating Kristy Kreme location on Halloween will get one free doughnut of their choosing while supplies lasts.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is getting into the Halloween spirit with their “Booritos” promotion. Customers who wear a Halloween costume to Chipotle any time after 3 p.m. can get a $3 burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. Burrito-lovers can also try to win free burritos for an entire year.

MORE DETAILS AND EXCLUSIONS: chipotle.com/boorito

Applebee’s has a special treat for parents — families that dine in on Halloween will receive up to two free kids’ meals with the purchase of each adult entree.

Cici’s Pizza is offering a similar promotion. Children eat free when they come in costume with the purchase of an adult buffet and regular drink.

All children under the age of 12 can get a free “Scary Face Pancake” at IHOP between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Halloween, no costume necessary.