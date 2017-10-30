Lawyer: Treatment Of Special Needs Student ‘An Abomination,’ Police Open Investigation

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — The Jefferson Hills Police Department is investigating a report of inappropriate behavior involving a student at a local technical school.

Police say the parent of the student contacted them earlier this month about an incident at the Steel Center for Career and Technical Education.

Jefferson Hills Police then contacted school administrators, and both are now conducting separate investigations into the incident.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the student is both bipolar and autistic.

His family’s lawyer says the student, who is a minor, was allegedly forced to drink urine and eat feces. The Post-Gazette reports the alleged incidents happened on two different days, Oct. 13 and 18.

“The behavior, from what I understand happened to my client, is repugnant and this is an abomination,” said Phil DiLucente, the family’s attorney. “This should not happen in society, let alone a school district, and it’s hard for me to even fathom that this happened to a special needs child. There’s something very, very wrong.”

Police in Jefferson Hills say they were contacted by the student’s parents on Oct. 20.

“All I can tell you at this juncture is, this has been very, very, very emotional for my client and his family. This has caused them great stress,” DiLucente said. “This is not something that should happen in our society, let alone in our schools today, and so, I am hopeful that this investigation that I understand has now been started gets concluded and that those results are shared with us as soon as possible.”

Police have not given any other details; however, they say “no students are in danger.” They also say the school is cooperating fully with the police investigation.

Steel Center for Career and Technical Education released this statement Monday evening: “Administrators at Steel Center for Career and Technical Education are in the process of conducting an investigation into a confidential student matter. We will provide additional information if appropriate at a later time. Steel Center for Career and Technical Education regards the health and well-being of its students as its highest priority. All appropriate steps are being taken at this time. We have no further comment.”