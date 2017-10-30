HERE WE GO! Steelers-Lions Recap | Bryant Benched | Todd Haley Responds To Criticisms | More Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster Was Prepared To Celebrate Record-Setting Touchdown

DETROIT (KDKA/AP) – JuJu Smith-Schuster made history when he scored on a 97-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger late in the third quarter of the Steelers’ 20-15 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday night, but his celebration may have been even more memorable.

Smith-Schuster headed straight for the Steelers sideline, where he had a prop ready for his touchdown celebration. He wrapped a chain around a stationary bike.

After the game, Smith-Schuster told reporters about his decision earlier in the day to get the chain for the game.

“I decided I gotta get a chain. So, I went to Home Depot down the street (and) bought a chain.”

“It was fun. I just proved that I got my bike back,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’m locking it up this time, and I’m with my boys and celebrating.”

Smith-Schuster’s bike became the object of obsession among Steelers fans after it was stolen last week. It was eventually recovered and reunited with its rightful owner.

Smith-Schuster’s 97-yard touchdown reception is the longest pass play in Steelers history. In addition, he posted career highs in receptions (7) and receiving yards (193).

His 193 receiving yards are the second-most in a single game by a Steelers rookie in team history (205, Jimmy Orr, Dec. 13, 1958). It marked the first 100-yard game by a Steelers rookie since Nov. 6, 2016 (Eli Rogers: 103 at Baltimore).

Coming off their win Sunday night, the AFC North-leading Steelers (6-2) go into their bye week with a three-game winning streak.

