Police Searching For Missing West Oakland Woman

OAKLAND (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing woman from West Oakland.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police says 36-year-old Shauntae Rose was last seen on Oct. 23 and was reported missing on Oct. 27. Police say they are considering Rose to be endangered because she reportedly made suicidal statements to a relative.
She is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and 150 pounds.
Police say River Rescue conducted a search of the Monongahela River over the weekend and will continue to search the rivers.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at (412) 323-7800.