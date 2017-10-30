Penguins Recall Tristan Jarry, Re-assign Casey Desmith

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Tristan Jarry from their minor-league affiliate team.

The Penguins reported recalling Jarry and re-assigning goalie Casey Desmith Monday to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

This comes one day after a lopsided loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

The announcement was made Monday by Executive Vice President and General Manager Jim Rutherford.

Prior to his recall, Jarry, 22, had won three-straight games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Those wins included 18 saves on 20 shots in a 5-2 win at Bridgeport last Saturday.

Jarry’s overall record this year is 3-2 with a 3.18 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage.

Last season, Jarry backstopped Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the top regular-season record in the American Hockey League with a 22-15-2 record including three shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in 45 appearances.

Jarry and DeSmith combined last season to win the Harry “Hap” Holmes Award after allowing the fewest goals in the AHL.

Jarry is 6’2, 194-pounds, and hails from Surrey, British Columbia.

He made his NHL debut for Pittsburgh in last year’s season-finale at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

He also dressed as the backup goalie in the opening round of the NHL playoffs for the Penguins each of the last two seasons, and was also a member of the “Black Aces” practice squad both years.

Jarry was Pittsburgh’s second-round (44th overall) draft pick in 2013.

Jarry has played in 83 career AHL regular-season games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton going 48-30-5 with a 2.42 goals-against-average, a .916 save percentage and eight shutouts.