Report: Paul Manafort Surrenders To Authorities

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, Russia

WASHINGTON (KDKA/AP) – Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, has surrendered to federal authorities in the ongoing Russia probe.

According to CBS News, Manafort surrendered at FBI headquarters Monday morning. He was accompanied by his lawyer.

Rick Gates has also been told to surrender.

Those are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The New York Times on Monday cited an anonymous person involved in the case.

Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department’s investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

