Report: Paul Manafort Surrenders To Authorities

WASHINGTON (KDKA/AP) – Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, has surrendered to federal authorities in the ongoing Russia probe.

According to CBS News, Manafort surrendered at FBI headquarters Monday morning. He was accompanied by his lawyer.

#SPECIALREPORT: Paul Manafort expected to surrender to authorities, first charges coming in Russia Probe. pic.twitter.com/rQD4rzsqWP — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 30, 2017

Rick Gates has also been told to surrender.

WATCH: Paul Manafort walking into FBI headquarters with his attorney. pic.twitter.com/Ebo1jPZqUH — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 30, 2017

Those are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The New York Times on Monday cited an anonymous person involved in the case.

Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department’s investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)