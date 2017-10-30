Ride-Share Passenger Convicted Of Third-Degree Murder

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (AP) – A ride-share van passenger has been convicted of third-degree murder in the shooting death of a man outside a Pittsburgh club earlier this year.
Jurors deliberated for about four hours Monday following closing arguments in the case against 38-year-old Derek Vasos. He will be sentenced Jan. 25.
Vasos testified last week that he was “scared to death” when he shot 28-year-old Donald Ketter Jr. early on Feb. 5 outside the Carrick Literary Club. He said Ketter appeared to be in a rage and seemed to have something in his hands.
Defense attorney Phil DiLucente argued that the shooting was self-defense even if his client’s fears were mistaken. But Allegheny County Assistant District Attorney Edward Scheid called the self-defense argument “meritless” and told jurors that premeditation can form in an instant.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)