WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Lions Recap | Bryant Benched | Todd Haley Responds To Criticisms | More Steelers
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties

Ride-Share Passenger Convicted Of Third-Degree Murder

Filed Under: Carrick Literary Club, Crime, Pittsburgh, Ride Share

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A ride-share van passenger has been convicted of third-degree murder in the shooting death of a man outside a Pittsburgh club earlier this year.

Jurors deliberated for about four hours Monday following closing arguments in the case against 38-year-old Derek Vasos. He will be sentenced Jan. 25.

Vasos testified last week that he was “scared to death” when he shot 28-year-old Donald Ketter Jr. early on Feb. 5 outside the Carrick Literary Club. He said Ketter appeared to be in a rage and seemed to have something in his hands.

Defense attorney Phil DiLucente argued that the shooting was self-defense even if his client’s fears were mistaken. But Allegheny County Assistant District Attorney Edward Scheid called the self-defense argument “meritless” and told jurors that premeditation can form in an instant.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch