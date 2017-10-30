Ride-Share Passenger Convicted Of Third-Degree Murder

Boy, 11, Shot While Loading Gun With 10-Year-Old Brother An 11-year-old boy was shot when a gun he was loading with his younger brother went off at their Summit Township home Sunday.

Exclusive: Elementary School Teacher Allegedly Assaulted By Student’s Mom Breaks Her SilenceNearly two weeks after she was allegedly assaulted by the mother of one of her elementary school students, a Pittsburgh Public School teacher is speaking out; still unsure if she wants to return to her classroom, but worried if she doesn’t go back, she’ll be letting her students down.