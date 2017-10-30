Boy, 11, Shot While Loading Gun With 10-Year-Old Brother

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An 11-year-old boy was shot when a gun he was loading with his younger brother went off at their Summit Township home Sunday.

It happened just after noon at a home on Moran Road.

According to state police, the 11-year-old boy was home alone with his 10-year-old brother when they heard something in the basement.

“They became nervous and scared over a sound that they had heard in the house,” Trooper Dan Kesten, with the Pennsylvania State Police, said.

The two boys then got an unloaded revolver from a high cabinet dresser in their living room and found ammunition in a drawer in the kitchen.

“The parents had put it away, but it wasn’t locked,” Kesten said.

State police say the two boys loaded the gun and accidentally fired it, striking the 11-year-old boy once in the leg.

The boys went to a neighbor’s house for help and the neighbor called 911.

The 11-year-old boy was transported to Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

It will be up to the District Attorney’s office whether or not charges will be filed.