Two Bodies Found In Marshall-Shadeland Home

MARSHALL-SHADELAND (KDKA) — Two bodies were found in a Marshall-Shadeland home Monday afternoon.
Emergency dispatchers confirm that the bodies were found inside a duplex in the 1500 block of Geyer Avenue around 4:15 p.m.
Police say the victims were two adult women. One victim lived in the home where the bodies were found, and the other victim was described as a neighbor.
“The one that lived in this house, she was everybody’s grandma. She took everybody under her wing,” Jeannie Lambing, who knew the victims, said. “[The other victim] just went about and did her thing. She went to work, came home, took care of her dog and her sisters.”
According to police, there doesn’t appear to be any foul play. Police say it could be a suspected drug overdose.
The investigation is ongoing.
