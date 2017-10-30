Uniontown Woman Claims School Bus Monitor Did Nothing While Son Was Bullied

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A Uniontown woman claims her son has been bullied on the school bus and beaten twice, and she says the bus monitor did nothing.

Kristy Johnson said her eight-year-old son was bullied by another kid on the way home from school on the school bus Friday.

“I said, ‘Aiden, what happened to your face?’ He just started crying,” said Kristy Johnson.

Johnson said a 12-year-old boy hit her son in the face.

“He said it was over a bus seat. He said the kid said Aiden was in his seat and Aiden said, ‘No, we have assigned seats. This is my seat.’ And the kid just kept going at him,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the bus monitor didn’t intervene.

“The school has a bus monitor on that bus because it is notorious for problems,” Johnson said.

This isn’t the first time Johnson said her son was bullied. A month ago, she said a different 12-year-old repeatedly punched her son in the face and feels the school didn’t handle that appropriately. She said her six-year-old daughter was also punched in the back of the head.

“I don’t feel the school takes bullying there seriously,” Johnson said. “They will not be back in school until something is done.”

Johnson spoke to the principal Friday. Her son’s father went to the principal’s office on Monday.

The principal issued this statement: