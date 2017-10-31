TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties

2 Facing Charges In Accidental Shooting Of Boy By Brother

Filed Under: Butler County, Child Shot, Summit Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – State police say two Pennsylvania adults are facing charges in the accidental shooting by a 10-year-old boy of his 11-year-old brother in the leg after the two thought they heard an intruder.

Police say 40-year-old Ryan Kevin Bowser and 42-year-old Carolyn Sue Gaiser face child endangerment and reckless endangerment counts.

Police say the two boys were in their Butler home alone Sunday afternoon when they thought they heard a noise in the basement. Police say they retrieved a gun in one room and loaded it with ammunition they found in another room, and at some point the weapon discharged, hitting the older boy in the lower left leg.

A listed number for Gaiser couldn’t be found and a number listed nearby for Bowser was continuously busy Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch