2 Facing Charges In Accidental Shooting Of Boy By Brother

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – State police say two Pennsylvania adults are facing charges in the accidental shooting by a 10-year-old boy of his 11-year-old brother in the leg after the two thought they heard an intruder.
Police say 40-year-old Ryan Kevin Bowser and 42-year-old Carolyn Sue Gaiser face child endangerment and reckless endangerment counts.
Police say the two boys were in their Butler home alone Sunday afternoon when they thought they heard a noise in the basement. Police say they retrieved a gun in one room and loaded it with ammunition they found in another room, and at some point the weapon discharged, hitting the older boy in the lower left leg.
A listed number for Gaiser couldn’t be found and a number listed nearby for Bowser was continuously busy Tuesday.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)