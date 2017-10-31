TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties

4-Alarm Fire Destroys Upper St. Clair Home

By Bob Allen
UPPER SAINT CLAIR (KDKA) – A four-alarm fire in Upper Saint Clair destroyed a home Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started in the 1600 block of Red Mill Drive around noon.

Flames tore through the house and part of the roof collapsed. The home is believed to be a total loss. The fire also melted the siding of a neighboring home.

A neighbor said their dog wouldn’t stop barking, which alerted her to the fire next door.

Fortunately, no one was home when the fire started and there are no reported injuries.

The cause is unknown, but officials said the homeowner had just turned their furnace on this morning.

