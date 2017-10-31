KDKA’s Larry Richert Honored With Park Dedication

Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter

NEW BRIGHTON (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – It was a special day for KDKA’s Radio’s Larry Richert and his wife, Cindi.

This morning, the two were honed by McGuire Memorial, which offers services to people with mental and physical disabilities, with the unveiling of a new full access playground.

The playground, officially named the “Larry and Cindi Richert Playground” will allow the children at McGuire Memorial to experience the joy a playground brings that they may have not been able to experience in the past because of a disability.

Bob Pietrandrea is on the McGuire Board of Directors and says the decision to name the playground after the Richert’s was a no-brainer.

“They are the embodiment of what makes the Pittsburgh area and community so great. People like the Richerts, who do all those things,” said Pietrandrea

Larry has been associated with the organization for more than 10 years.

You can listen to Larry’s speech at the event at the top of this page.