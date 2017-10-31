Business Owner Posts Surveillance Video On Facebook, Hopes It Will Help Catch Thief

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLEASANT HILLS (KDKA) — The owner of a local business, targeted by a thief, says he’s getting several leads from Facebook users after he posted surveillance video on the social media platform.

Tony Davin, of D&G Heating and Cooling in Pleasant Hills, shared that video with KDKA’s Kym Gable.

It shows a black pick-up truck with decals on the back window pulling into the business on Terrace Drive. Other clips show the truck pulling away with stolen materials in the truck bed.

“The coils and copper, worth a lot of money,” Davin said.

The thief also got away with air conditioning units and a furnace, in addition to the copper coils and pipes.

Davin rents the space from an owner who has surveillance cameras, motion detectors and a remote monitoring system. He called Davin when he received an alert on his cell phone.

“So I flew down here and missed him by a couple of minutes,” Davin said.

Davin says he decided to post the video on Facebook Sunday after the crime. The video has several thousand views and dozens of shares.