Man Expected To Plead Guilty In Fayette County Woman’s Murder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man charged in the murder of a Fayette County woman is expected to plead guilty.

Last week, 32-year-old Thomas Teets was charged in the murder of 31-year-old Leah Marie Owens, a mother of two.

According to the district attorney, Teets will plead guilty on Thursday.

Owens was reported missing on Sept. 17. After an extensive search, her vehicle was found on Sept. 25, in a secluded area of Fairview Road in Springfield Township. Police found blood inside the vehicle during a search, along with a broken folding knife.

On Oct. 24, test results confirmed Owens’ blood was present on the knife and inside the vehicle. The tests also confirmed Teets’ blood was also present on the knife and interior of the vehicle.

On Oct. 26, Owens’ body was located when police converged on a rural road above West Leisenring, Fayette County. Sources say Teets agreed to show investigators where the victim was buried.

Teets was the last one seen with Owens before she disappeared. He was seen driving her truck outside of a Walmart after she had picked up money, which was transferred to her. That money was then used to buy drugs.

Teets is facing a list of charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, abuse of a corps and tampering with evidence. He was taken back to the Fayette County Prison on Thursday night.

