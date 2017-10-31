WPIAL High School Football Championship Brackets Unveiled

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The high school football playoffs kick off in Pennsylvania Friday night.

Monday night, the WPIAL football committee unveiled the brackets and game times for the first round.

In Class 1-A, undefeated California (10-0) is the top seed and ranked #2 among 1-A teams in Pennsylvania by MaxPreps. The Trojans will host Bishop Canevin (3-6) Friday night.

Perennial powers Jeannette (9-1) and Clairton (7-2) are also well positioned to make a playoff run.

Class 1-A First Round Games

Bishop Canevin (16) at California (1, Ranked #2 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Union (9) at Fort Cherry (8) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox (13) vs. Imani Christian (4)- Saturday, 1:30 p.m. at Wolverena

Springdale (12) at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver (10) at Carmichaels (7) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy (15) at Clairton (2, Ranked #7 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen (14) at Jeannette (3, Ranked #6 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene (11) at Rochester (6) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

In Class 2-A, undefeated Steel Valley (8-0) is the defending state champion and the top seed. The Ironmen host Laurel (3-7) Friday night. The #2 seed Washington (9-0) is also undefeated. The Prexies host Freedom (5-5) Friday night.

Class 2-A First Round Games

Laurel (16) at Steel Valley (1, Ranked #3 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown (9) at Neshannock (8) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier (13) at Riverside (4, Ranked #9 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth (12) at Charleroi (5) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk (10) at East Allegheny (7) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom (15) at Washington (2, Ranked #5 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood (14) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (3, Ranked #10 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Mars Athletic Complex

Beth-Center (11) at Serra (6) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

There is another undefeated Class 2-A team from western Pennsylvania. Ligonier Valley (10-0) is ranked #4 in Pennsylvania by MaxPreps and the top seed in the District 6 playoff. The Rams will host West Shamokin Friday night at 7 p.m.

In Class 3-A, undefeated Aliquippa (10-0) is the ranked #1 in Pennsylvania by MaxPreps. The Quips host South Park (6-3) Friday night. There is plenty of competition in Class 3-A. Quaker Valley (9-1), Beaver (8-2) and Seton LaSalle (8-1) are also highly ranked by MaxPreps.

Class 3-A First Round Games

South Park (8) at Aliquippa (1, Ranked #1 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver (5, Ranked #4 in PA by MaxPreps) at Elizabeth Forward (4) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Derry Area (7) at Quaker Valley (2, Ranked #2 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport (6) vs. Seton LaSalle (3, Ranked #10 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Dormont Stadium

Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report that one of the big debates for the WPIAL football committee was who should be the top seed in Class 4-A. Both South Fayette (10-0) and Belle Vernon (9-0) are undefeated. The committee gave the nod to South Fayette.

Class 4-A First Round Games

West Mifflin (8) at South Fayette (1, Ranked #3 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle (5) at Montour (4) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity (6) at Thomas Jefferson (3, Ranked #7 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Mars (7) at Belle Vernon (2, Ranked #6 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Post-Gazette reports the seeding of teams in the Class 5-A bracket also sparked a lot of debate. Penn-Trafford (9-1) is the top seed. The Warriors will host Fox Chapel (6-4) Friday night.

Class 5-A First Round Games

Fox Chapel (8) at Penn-Trafford (1, Ranked #4 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional (5) at Upper St. Clair (4) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills (7) at Gateway (2, Ranked #9 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport (6) at West Allegheny (3) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

In Class 6-A, undefeated Pine-Richland (10-0) is the top seed and the #1 ranked team in Pennsylvania according to MaxPreps. The Rams will host Norwin (5-5) Friday night. Bethel Park (8-1), Central Catholic (8-2) and North Allegheny (7-3) are also highly ranked by MaxPreps.

Class 6-A First Round Games

Norwin (8) at Pine-Richland (1 – Ranked #1 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny (5, Ranked #9 in PA by MaxPreps) at Mt. Lebanon (4) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township (7) at Central Catholic (2, Ranked #7 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Cupples Stadium

Penn Hills (6) at Bethel Park (3, Ranked #5 in PA by MaxPreps) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The championship games for Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A will be played on Saturday, November 18 at Heinz Field. The Class 2A and 1A championship games will be played Saturday, November 25 at Robert Morris University’s Joe Walton Stadium.