Browns WR Josh Gordon Reinstated By NFL

CLEVELAND (AP) – Suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gordon, who hasn’t played since the 2014 season, met in New York on Wednesday with Goodell. Gordon can immediately join the team for meetings, engage in conditioning work and individual workouts.

The former Pro Bowler will have to comply with requirements and can begin practicing with the team on Nov. 20.

Gordon has been in and out of rehab over the past year. Goodell said Gordon’s teammate and “all of us at the league office want him to have every opportunity to resume his career and to be successful in the NFL. Whether that happens, however, at the end of the day will depend on Josh. His commitment to sobriety and to reaching his goals in football and beyond will determine his success. It ultimately is up to Josh.”

Gordon had been suspended indefinitely since 2016 for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

