Popular Antiques Store Holding Retirement Sale, Selling Off Pieces From Movies Made In Pittsburgh

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — Have you ever wanted to own a piece of a movie set? An antique store in Canonsburg has played a part in many locally-filmed movies.

But now, the closing credits are about to roll for long-time business.

Tri-State Antique Center is a pretty unassuming storefront along West Pike Street. But inside, there are many treasures to be found.

“We moved down here in 1989, and were thinking at the time we’d have to rent spaces in the building because we’d never be able to fill it up,” said co-owner Kathy Burch. “Well, not only have we filled it up, buy we’ve filled up an additional 10,000 square foot building and three storage units, and have boxes of things we bought 25 years ago and never even unpacked from estate sales. So, we have lots of things to get rid of.”

Looking for the perfect period piece for your home? Tri-State Antiques has it.

“Whenever there are major movies that come to town and they are looking for certain period pieces, we have a full-equipped shop of all different time periods,” said co-owner Edward Grzybowski.

The business has rented furniture and decor items to dozens of production companies.

You may have seen their pieces in movies like “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Flashdance,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Fences,” “Love and Other Drugs,” and most recently, the Netflix series, “Mindhunter.”

“It’s fun going to the movies, and sometimes it will be a year or two years before the production comes out and we’ll tend to forget what things we rented, and I’ll watch the movies, and be paying more attention to the things in the background than I am the actual storyline,” said Burch.

They are now holding a retirement sale.

“The brick and mortar store will be closed, and that is kind of sad because it’s been here for so long,” said Burch.

To make way for the future.

“I have grandkids now, and I’d like to spend time with them,” Burch said.

They plan to sell everything off by the end of the year.