Comedian Brings Comedy Show to Pittsburgh, Considers City ‘His Own Disneyland’

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Well-known comedian and actor Nick Offerman is bringing his comedy tour back to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Offerman recently told the Post Gazette: he has made several trips to Pittsburgh in recent years and now considers it his “Disneyland.”

Offerman is known for his former role as Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation.”

He also helps out his wife, Megan Mullally, with her indie-pop duo Nancy and Beth, while they tour the country.

Touring with Nancy and Beth is what first brought him to Pittsburgh.

Since then, he has also visited the city on the “Summer of 69: No Apostrophe” comedy tour and to film “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.”

He says the Disneyland title came about because he and his wife love rivers and bridges, so Pittsburgh is perfect for them.

Offerman returns to Pittsburgh Sunday for the “Full Bush” comedy tour.

You can find more info on Offerman’s tours on his website: Offerman Wood Shop