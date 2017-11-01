Gas Station Robbed For Second Time In Less Than A Month

Filed Under: Buttermilk Hollow Road, West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — For the second time in less than a month someone robbed the same gas station convenience store in West Mifflin.

Police were called to the BP in the 4700 block of Buttermilk Hollow Road late Tuesday night. There were no reports of any injuries. The store was temporarily closed.

The same BP location was also robbed shortly after midnight back on October 9. It was one of two convenience store robberies within less than 30 minutes of one another.

Police believed those robberies were connected but have yet to make an arrest or name a suspect.

