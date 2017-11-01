Chef Carl Congelo’s Recipe: Leftover Halloween Candy Ice Cream Cake

If you’re looking for a way to use up all that leftover Halloween candy, check out this sweet treat from Chef Carl Congelo!

Leftover Halloween Candy Ice Cream Bomb Cake

1 small to medium stainless bowl

plastic wrap

1 large frozen Sara Lee pound cake

total of 3 cups of your leftover candy chopped or crushed

(Keep separated)

1/2 gallon of ice cream (your choice or combination of ice cream flavors to make 1/2 gallon.)

small squirt bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup

1 small jar or your favorite jam

Line bowl with plastic wrap leaving some to hang over sides

Cut pound cake long way and cut to form a long triangle.

Line bottom of bowl with cut pound cake close together point down.

Cover all with your jam up to the top

Now spread about a 1 inch thick layer of ice cream all over the cake to the top of the bowl.

Now start generously spreading your chopped candy all over the ice cream about 1 and 1/2 cups

Squirt chocolate syrup over the candy coated ice cream

Now finish the ice cream spreading all over this layer.

Now finish the rest of the candy over this layer.

Layer the top of the cake with the remaining pound cake .

Fold over the plastic wrap that was over the side of the bowl to seal the cake

Freeze the cake for 1 day.

To serve, invert bowl on serving plate and remove bowl, remove the plastic wrap, cut in slices like cutting a pie and serve with your favorite whipped cream