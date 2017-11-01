Patients At Beaver Co. Personal Care Home Relocated After Multiple Issues

By Brenda Waters
Filed Under: Beaver County, Brenda Waters, Katera's Kove, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER (KDKA) — A personal care home in Beaver County has been shut down, and its patients moved to other facilities.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services ordered it to close after it discovered patients hadn’t been cared for in weeks.

It says Katera’s Kove Personal Care and Secured Dementia Community in Beaver County hasn’t been staffed and that patients haven’t received their medications for at least two weeks.

The owner, Lynn Katekovich, is also facing theft charges after an employee said she wasn’t paid.

More from Brenda Waters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch