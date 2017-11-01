Patients At Beaver Co. Personal Care Home Relocated After Multiple Issues

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BEAVER (KDKA) — A personal care home in Beaver County has been shut down, and its patients moved to other facilities.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services ordered it to close after it discovered patients hadn’t been cared for in weeks.
It says Katera’s Kove Personal Care and Secured Dementia Community in Beaver County hasn’t been staffed and that patients haven’t received their medications for at least two weeks.
The owner, Lynn Katekovich, is also facing theft charges after an employee said she wasn’t paid.