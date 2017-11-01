WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

4 Students Injured In New Castle School Bus Crash

Filed Under: Lawrence County, New Castle, School Bus Crash

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Four students were injured in a school bus crash this afternoon in New Castle.

The accident was reported just after 3 p.m. at North Jefferson and East Grant Streets.

The bus and another vehicle collided.

Officials say 47 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Four of them were taken to the hospital to be checked out after hitting their heads during the impact.

There’s no word on their conditions or what caused the accident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

