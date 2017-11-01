Police Need Help Identifying Purple Heart License Plate Thief

CRANBERRY (KDKA) – Police are asking for help identifying a man they say stole a Purple Heart license plate.

The man can be seen in this security cam video image.

Photo Courtesy: Cranberry Township Police

The theft occurred at Cranberry Walmart in July.

The plate belonged to a Purple Heart recipient.

The plate recently showed up on a stolen vehicle in Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information regarding the thief is asked to contact the Cranberry Township Police at 724-776-5180, ext 5, or email tips@cranberrytownship.org.

