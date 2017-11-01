Police Surround Home In Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police surrounded a home in Wilkinsburg early Wednesday morning after cornering a suspect inside.
Officers were called to a single family home in the 700 block of Mifflin Avenue around 12:45 a.m. A SWAT unit was later called to the scene.
Police say the man holed up inside the home is Gerald James Lee III, 26. Police believe that an elderly woman is inside the home with Lee. A male was also inside, but exited the home after police arrived.
Lee is wanted on multiple arrest warrants, including one stemming from an incident Tuesday where Lee allegedly shot up his girlfriend’s home in Duquesne. Lee faces felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and carrying a firearm without a license, along with several misdemeanor charges.